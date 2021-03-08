Astral Poly Hitachi shares jump as March 19 is announced as record date for bonus issue

The shares of Astral Poly Technik hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday after the company announced that it has fixed March 19 as the record date for the issue of 1:3 bonus equity shares.

At 12:31 pm, it was trading at ₹2,302.80, up ₹89.70, or 4.05 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,331.85. It opened at ₹2,270.00 as against the previous close of ₹2,213.10.

On NSE, it was trading at ₹2,305.00, up ₹90.75, or 4.10 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,334.85.

The company has fixed Friday, March 19, 2021, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of one share for every three held.

In 2019, the company had announced a 1:4 bonus issue.