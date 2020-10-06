Atam Valves lists at BSE-SME

Shares of Atam Valves were listed on Tuesday on the BSE-SME platform and closed at ₹39.95 against the IPO price of ₹40.

It had come out with an initial public offering of 11.25 lakh shares of ₹10 face value each, aggregating to ₹4.5 crore. The issue was closed on September 25. Atam Valves manufactures bronze, cast iron, cast steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, forged steel as well as gun metal industrial valves of various types and sizes.

The company exports market include the US, Kuwait, Kenya, South Africa, Malaysia, Dubai, Indonesia, Australia, Oman, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Nepal and the UK.

This is the 328th company to be listed on the BSE-SME platform.