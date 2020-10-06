Markets

Atam Valves lists at BSE-SME

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

Shares of Atam Valves were listed on Tuesday on the BSE-SME platform and closed at ₹39.95 against the IPO price of ₹40.

It had come out with an initial public offering of 11.25 lakh shares of ₹10 face value each, aggregating to ₹4.5 crore. The issue was closed on September 25. Atam Valves manufactures bronze, cast iron, cast steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, forged steel as well as gun metal industrial valves of various types and sizes.

The company exports market include the US, Kuwait, Kenya, South Africa, Malaysia, Dubai, Indonesia, Australia, Oman, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Nepal and the UK.

This is the 328th company to be listed on the BSE-SME platform.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.