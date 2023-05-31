Aureus Investment, promoter of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, has sold 1.9 crore shares (or 3.25 per cent), of the auto ancillary company. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹503.73, taking the deal size to ₹957 crore, NSE bulk deal data revealed.

Aureus Investment held a 33 per cent stake in Sona BLW at the end of the March 2023 quarter.

Societe Generale and Government of Singapore have bought majority of those shares. The stock of Sona BLW Precision jumped nearly 6 per cent at ₹565 on the NSE.