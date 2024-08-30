Aurionpro Payments, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Limited, announced its launch as an online payment aggregator at the Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai today. The company received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate in this capacity. Alongside this , Aurionpro Payments has introduced AuroPay, a payment receivable platform for businesses, and AuroCheck, a digital onboarding platform for KYC/KYB checks.

The shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited were trading at ₹1,922.80 down by ₹29.15 or 1.49 per cent at 1 pm today on the NSE.

The company also enabled utility bill payments on AuroPay through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). These developments mark Aurionpro’s strategic entry into the payments industry, aiming to provide businesses with streamlined payment processing and value-added services.

Bal Pangam, CEO of Aurionpro Payments said, “By leveraging technology and innovation, we aim to empower businesses with seamless payment processing and other value-added services, including digital onboarding and convenient bill payment solutions.”