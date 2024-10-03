Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund. The new fund offer of the open-ended index fund aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty500 Value 50 Total Return Index (TRI). The NFO opens on October 4 and closes on October 18.

The fund will be managed by Karthik Kumar and Hitesh Das. Value investing is a subset of factor investing that target securities that are undervalued or less expensive. The factor ‘Value’ is one of the oldest and widely used factor globally.