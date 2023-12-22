Axis Mutual Fund has garnered over Rs 3,400 crore through the Axis India Manufacturing Fund new fund offer.

The fund raise is the highest in the thematic category so far this year, Axis MF said.

Diverse investor segments from over 500 locations participated in the offer and garnered close to 1.5 lakh applications.

The NFO closed on December 15.

The digital channel accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the applications, creating a new milestone for the Fund House.

In fact, unique customers from B30 markets accounted for nearly 44 per cent, which was almost equal to that of T30 markets.

B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said a significant 10 per cent of the applicants opted for long-term investments through systematic investment plans and almost 30 per cent of the investors who invested in the NFO were new to the fund house.

