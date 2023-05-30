Axis Mutual Fund has appointed Vandana Trivedi as Head of Institutional and Passive Businesses.

In her new role, she will be responsible for developing and leading the sales strategy and client relationship management for institutional clients. Furthermore, she will be spearheading the Passives business for Axis Mutual Fund, also developing and leading the sales strategy for the vertical, the fund house said in a release.

Commenting on her appointment, B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said, “We look forward to capitalising on Vandana’s understanding of the industry and her experience to further strengthen our Institutional and Passive businesses. We believe that her appointment will fortify Axis Mutual Fund’s robust leadership.”

Trivedi joins Axis Mutual Fund from Bandhan AMC, wherein she served as the Head for Institutional Sales. Prior to that, she was associated with HSBC AMC and Cholamandalam AMC.