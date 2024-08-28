AXISCADES Technologies Limited’s subsidiary, Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has successfully delivered and commissioned a Mobile Communication Office Vehicle (MCOV) for the Gujarat State Police. The announcement was made today, highlighting the vehicle’s role in enhancing disaster management capabilities.

The shares of AXISCADES Technologies Limited were trading at ₹660.10 up by ₹13.90 or 2.15 per cent today at 10:30 am on the BSE.

The MCOV, designed as a Command, Control, and Communications (C3) resource, aims to provide critical networking capabilities during emergencies and disasters. It offers satellite and cellular connectivity, secured wired and wireless data networks, and radio communication across multiple frequencies.

Arun Krishnamurthi, Managing Director and CEO of AXISCADES said, “The successful delivery of the MCOV to the Gujarat Police is a significant step in our goal to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of disaster management and public safety. The MCOV is a pragmatic solution designed to provide superior capabilities for mission critical operations. This collaboration with the Gujarat Police underscores our dedication to empowering law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to respond effectively to emergencies. We look forward to more opportunities in the upcoming future to support state and national agencies in their critical missions.”

Mujahid Alam, the CEO of Mistral Solutions added, “”This vehicle offers the latest in advanced communication technologies enhancing the security and surveillance operations of the Gujarat Police. With its sophisticated capabilities, the MCOV will ensure that first responders have the reliable, mission-critical communications they need to protect and serve during any emergency. The platform can be replicated by other State Police departments to enhance their Disaster Management preparedness and response. The project, initiated by Gujarat Police in response to the Bhuj Earthquake, demonstrates Mistral’s commitment to improving safety and security through innovative technology. The MCOV is designed to be rapidly deployable in various emergency scenarios, including natural and man-made disasters.”

AXISCADES, headquartered in Bangalore, is a technology and engineering solutions provider with a global presence. The company specializes in product engineering solutions across multiple industries, including aerospace, defense, and automotive.