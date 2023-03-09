Nine days after the interim order was issued by the market regulator SEBI, Axis Asset Management Company has taken the first step to rejig its top brass. B. Gopkumar, currently the MD and CEO of Axis Securities, has been elevated to the same position at Axis AMC.

In a board meeting that was held on Thursday, Chandresh Nigam, the incumbent MD and CEO of the AMC, did not offer himself for reappointment for another term. He decided to step down to pursue other personal and professional interest, according to a press release issued by Axis AMC.

Gopkumar would be assuming office from May 1, 2023, once Nigam completes his current term at office. He joined Axis Securities as the MD and CEO in October 2019, and has over 28 years of professional experience in the financial services industry in areas of sales and distribution, managing large teams, marketing and branding, and building of digital eco-system.

The company also announced that it has roped in Ashish Gupta as chief investment officer. Gupta was the former head of equity research of India at Credit Suisse. His claim to fame was the House of Debt published in August 2012, which flagged off the concentration risk in corporate loans and subsequently, the mounting pressure of non-performing assets for the banking system.

More exits

Meanwhile, highly-placed sources say there could be more exits at the top at Axis AMC. Jinesh Gopani, currently the head of equities at Axis AMC, may also be among the top brass likely to move on, according to sources. “The plan is to reshuffle the senior leadership and make the necessary changes before the final order is issued,” said a person aware of the matter.

On February 28, SEBI issued an interim order in the front-running charges alleged on Axis AMC. The market regulator has impounded wrongful gains worth ₹30.56 crore earned by the fund house for ‘ prima facie’ front-running activities. Further, it has barred Viresh Joshi, former chief dealer at Axis MF, and 20 others from accessing the capital markets for their alleged front-running trades. However, the investigation is still ongoing and the final order is expected in a few months.