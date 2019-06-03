Bajaj Capital eyes ₹1-lakh cr AUM by 2025

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Bajaj Capital, a wealth management firm, is eyeing 10x (10 times) growth in assets under management (AUM) to about ₹1-lakh crore by 2025, its CEO Rahul Parikh has said.
As on date, Bajaj Capital has AUM of about ₹10,300 crore.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Rahul Parikh said the firm is now “growth-ready” and focussed on strengthening its pan-India presence.
Currently, Bajaj Capital has presence in more than 100 cities and has more than 270 points-of-presence (PoP).
Elaborating on the firm’s strategy, Parikh, who has over two decades of experience in the financial services domain, said that in the top forty cities, Bajaj Capital will have deep physical presence supported by technology.
Beyond 40 cities, Bajaj Capital will expand on a capital-light model — there will be a human face, but will be in the form of an entrepreneur to represent the firm in the market.
“We will focus on building scale and growth over the next couple of years. We believe the wealth creation happening in the smaller cities is growing by leaps and bounds and we want to capture that fast,” he said
Already, Bajaj Capital — which has a legacy of over 50 years and is among the top five players in non-bank retail distribution and non-aggregator space — has assets under advisory of over ₹20,000 crore.
Parikh also said that between 2016-17 and 2018-19 the firm saw consecutive historic high topline and bottomline, while revenue grew 62 per cent. “Our profit has grown 13 times in two years. Networth of the company almost doubled in two years,” he said.
Asked if Bajaj Capital will tap the public markets with an IPO in the near future, he replied in the negative.
Bajaj Capital has been leveraging technology and is now focussed on “human relationships powered by Artificial Intelligence,” according to Parikh. It is providing an Omni channel experience and technology-enabled Touch is delivered through the platform — Bajaj Capital One, he said.
The deployment of Amazon Web Services has improved efficiency, reducing infrastructure cost by 97 per cent and time by 40 per cent, he said.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor