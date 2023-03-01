Bajaj Finserv has received the final registration from SEBI to commence its mutual fund (MF) operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management as the Investment Manager, will soon offer a range of MF products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors.

BFAML will create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across the country to build a future-ready asset management company, it said.

Suite of financial solutions

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said the approval from SEBI is strategically important for Bajaj Finserv, as it enables the company to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers.

Ganesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said with greater awareness among investors to stay invested over the longer term, it is an opportune time for the group to build its MF offering for investors.

