The Board of Directors of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) on Thursday approved an initial public offering (IPO) comprising fresh issue of equity shares of ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares.

The fresh issue of equity shares is subject to any revisions to such amount as may be permissible under applicable law. The IPO is to meet the mandatory listing conditions pursuant to BHFL’s classification as an NBFC — Upper Layer by RBI.

The IPO is subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations.

BHFL’s AUM (assets under management) was up 32 per cent at ₹91,370 crore as at March-end 2024 as against ₹69,228 crore as of 31 March 2023. Its net profit grew by 26 per cent to ₹381 crore in Q4 FY24.