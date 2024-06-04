Shares in the domestic market are likely to open higher on Tuesday as counting of votes in the recently concluded elections begins, led by banks and infrastructure stocks, which analysts said would benefit if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 23,575 points as of 7:00 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open higher than its Monday close of 23,263.90.

The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 3.5 per cent on Monday, hitting record highs after exit polls projected the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

The benchmarks logged their best session in nearly 40 months.

The counting of votes began at 8:00 a.m. IST.

Public sector enterprises, state-run banks , infrastructure stocks and realty stocks surged between 5-8 per cent on hopes of policy continuity, analysts said.

The benchmark indexes have grown by a little more than three times in value since Modi became Prime Minister in May 2014.

The volatility index eased to a two-week low on Monday after the exit polls, indicating less uncertainty regarding the outcome than feared, analysts said.

They expect the rally to continue for a few more sessions.

The rally is anticipated to sustain in-line with the magnitude of the actual tally, as inflows which were sitting on the sidelines in the last three months pour in, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Banks and Financials, which rose 4 per cent, each to record highs on Monday, will also be major beneficiaries of the higher private capital expenditure, analysts said.

The improvement in corporate balance sheet strength and improved banking system will ensure double-digit returns in Indian equities over the next two-three years, Axis Securities analysts said.

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, REC , NTPC were among the top picks of the brokerage.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth ₹6,851 crore ($824.4 million) on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased ₹1,914 crore in stocks, as per provisional exchange data. ($1 = 83.1020 Indian rupees)

