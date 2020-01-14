Markets

Bar on trading: Coffee Day, CG Power

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

A Cafe Coffee Day coffee shop, operated by Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (File photo)   -  Bloomberg

NSE and BSE will be suspending trading in CG Power and Coffee Day Enterprises from February 3. Both the companies have not filed their quarterly financial results for two consecutive quarters — June and September 2019, which is a violation of rules under exchange compliance.

The share price of both companies are locked in lower circuit for days now, making it difficult for small investors to exit the counter. If companies comply with the provisions of listing norms on or before January 29, trading in its securities will not be suspended. Also, the entire promoter shareholding of the companies has been frozen from January 10, till further notice, the exchanges said.

Published on January 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Infosys (Buy)