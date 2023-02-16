Baroda BNP Paribas AMC has said its mutual fund assets under management crossed Rs 25,000 crore and overall assets, including advisory, crossed Rs 27,000 crore in less than one year post-merger. This is significant growth, compared to overall assets, including advisory of about Rs 22,500 crore last March, when Baroda BNP Paribas AMC started operations.

The first launch, Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund, garnered over Rs 1,300 crore during the NFO period. Subsequently, it launched two NFOs of multi asset funds in November and NIFTY SDL December 2026 Index fund in January 2023.

Suresh Soni, Chief Executive Officer, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said the joint venture combines the local reach of Bank of Baroda with the global expertise of BNP Paribas Asset Management to serve investors.

