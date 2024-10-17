BD Security, one of the leading providers of security services and telecom O&M, has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus with NSE Emerge for an IPO. The company plans to issue 44.56 lakh fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

As the company advances with its IPO plans, the funds raised will be used for meeting its working capital needs and general corporate purposes. The capital raised will support the company’s strategic objectives, strengthen its competitive position and drive growth.

In FY24, the company reported revenue of ₹119 crore, EBITDA of ₹14 crore and net profit of ₹8 crore.