Benchmark indices close nearly 2 per cent higher on strong global cues

Mumbai, May 30 Bulls kept a grip on the market with benchmark indices closing nearly 2 per cent higher on Monday.

Market maintained the bullish momentum, opening on a positive note, tracking strong global cues. Indices extended gains through the day amid across the board buying.

The BSE Sensex closed at 55,925.74, up 1,041.08 points or 1.90 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,082.65 and a low of 55,466.30. The Nifty 50 closed at 16,661.40, up 308.95 points or 1.89 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,695.50 and a low of 16,506.15.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth remained positive with 2,368 stocks advancing on the BSE against 1,091 that declined, while 156 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 12 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the three stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 65 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 53 touched a 52-week low.

The volatility index softened 6.98 per cent to 19.98.

Arafat Saiyed, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “Domestic equities started the week in green led by broad-based-buying. While possibly sharp interest rate hikes are expected by the FED in the months of June and July, investors remain optimistic on an eventual slow-down of monetary policy tightening.”

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “Markets have regained some strength citing the less hawkish tone of the US Fed in the recently released meeting minutes. On the domestic front, the early onset of monsoon has further lifted sentiments.”

“Going forward, with earnings season largely behind us, upcoming macroeconomic data i.e. GDP numbers and PMI data and auto sales will be in focus for cues,” as per Mishra.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Infosys, Adani Ports and L&T were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Kotak Bank, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and ITC were the top losers.

All in green

All sectoral indices closed in the green with realty, consumer durables and IT leading the rally.

Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Realty each closed over 4 per cent higher while Nifty IT was up nearly 4 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was up over 3 per cent at closing while Nifty Oil & Gas was up nearly 3 per cent. Nifty Auto was up nearly 2 per cent.

Broader market gains

Broader market also gained with broader indices outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 2.15 per cent at closing while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 2.99 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 2.28 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 2.23 per cent.