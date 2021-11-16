Benchmark indices likely to witness a positive opening

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Indian stock markets are likely to see a positive opening, thanks to strong global cues. According to analysts, the Centre’s decision to release an additional ₹47,500 crore to States as their share of taxes to boost capital spending, especially for infrastructure, will be viewed as a positive for the market. Though the WPI index rose to a 5-month high, analysts expect RBI to maintain accommodative policy as it focuses more on economic growth.
Both institutional investors turning net buyers, analysts expected only a limited downside for Indian markets. On Monday, FPIs (net) bought shares worth ₹424.74 crore and domestic investors at ₹1,524.67 crore.
SGX Nifty at 18,186 signals a gap up opening of at least 50 points for Nifty futures, which closed on Monday at 18,131. However, equities across the Asia-Pacific region are giving mixed signals, like Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea markets are up even as Australian, New Zealand and Vietnam are down marginally. US stocks, overnight, closed flat but in the negative territory.
Experts believe global cues will drive Indian stocks too in the short term.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Going ahead, the market is likely to take direction from global cues and might continue to consolidate in the absence of any major domestic events.
"Apart from this, investors will keep eye on slew of macro data that are expected to release during the week globally. Investors would take cues from US Fed as to how soon it would start hiking interest rates. Thus long term investors could look to accumulate into any possible correction in a staggered manner while traders should follow stock specific action and keep strict stop-losses," he added.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said the short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact, and the current range0bound action is not confirming any reversal from the highs as of now. There is a possibility of 1-2 day's of range movement before showing any upside breakout of 18200 levels. Immediate support is placed at 18,020 levels.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...