Benchmark indices to move range-bound amid thin volume

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The domestic market is likely to see a narrow movement on Thursday. Analysts expect trading volume to remain low, as most investors are in the year-end holiday mood. However, according to them, stock-specific action is likely due to settlement in the F&O series on the NSE.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said: " Markets are expected to remain sideways until the end of the year due to thin volume, lack of trigger and rising Omicron cases. Q3 results season and build up to the upcoming budget session would be key events that the market would be looking for in January 2022."
SGX Nifty at 17,302 (720 am) indicates a positive opening for Nifty futures, which on Wednesday closed at 17,215.90. However, most equities across Asia-Pacific are in red. Except for Taiwan, all the major markets are down between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent in early trade on Thursday.
Overnight, the US stocks also closed flat amid thin volumes.
Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said: Volatility is likely to be the hallmark of tomorrow’s trade as traders will look to roll over their F&O positions to January 2022 series. The spotlight will remain on Omicron developments and President Biden’s spending promises.
Technically, Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Nifty found resistance on the downward sloping trend line adjoining previous swing highs on the daily chart. 50-day EMA has also been acting as a hurdle for the Nifty at 17340. Nifty has got strong support at the 17050 odd levels, derived from the upward sloping trend line, adjoining previous swing lows on the daily charts."
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...