Bernstein has issued recommendations on India’s life insurance sector, signalling notable opportunities and caution.

The brokerage has given an outperform call on SBI Life Insurance,Max Financial Services, and HDFC Life, emphasising their stable growth prospects, strong compounding potential, and modest valuations. Bernstein sees these private insurers as prime avenues for exposure to high-income households in India.

In contrast, Bernstein has rated ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as underperform, indicating the company’s potential concerns or challenges ahead. Meanwhile,Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)has been given a ‘Market Perform’ rating, reflecting a neutral stance on its current performance and outlook.

Bernstein believes that private life insurers in India offer compelling investment opportunities and should attract more investor attention for their robust growth and attractive valuations.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit