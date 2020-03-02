Beware! Affle, DMart, Eveready in T-o-T segment from Wednesday

The National Stock Exchange and the BSE have moved ‘A’ Group stocks Avenue Supermarts and Eveready Industries India into trade-for-trade (T-o-T) segment, where delivery of shares is compulsory for each transaction. Another actively tracked stock Affle (India), which is under B-group, too has also been shifted to T-group.

The move will take effect from Wednesday (March 4). According to exchange norms, a VaR Margin of 100 per cent will also be levied on these scrips. Further, scrips in T-o-T group will continue to attract a circuit filter of 5 per cent or lower as applicable, exchanges’ note said.

Avenue Supermarts, owner of retail grocery chain DMart, is one of the star performers at the bourses ever since its listing. DMart is currently ruling at ₹2,228.25 as against its IPO price of ₹299. Rakesh Damani-promoted DMart came out with an IPO in March 2017 and had hit an all-time high of ₹2,560 last month (February 2020).

Similarly, Affle (India), a leading consumer intelligence technology company that recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spain headquartered Mediasmart, has also gave a healthy returns to investors. Shares of Affle (India), which got listed during August 2019, scaled a peak of ₹2,296.85 in February as against its IPO price of ₹745.

Safety measures

In all, 43 stocks have been moved to T-o-T category by the BSE while 15 by the NSE that include Asian Oilfield Services, Cubex Tubings, Industrial Investment Trust, Pioneer Distilleries, Ruchi Soya and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra).

Stock exchanges with a view to take preventive surveillance measure to ensure market safety and safeguard the interest of the investors, from time to time take such actions. However, what highly liquid and active counters such as DMart and Affle India being pushed into this segment has surprised many experts. Generally, illiquid and penny stocks that are vulnerable to price manipulation are only brought into T-o-T segment.

Will IRCTC be next?

Post DMart and Affle (India) shares, some marketmen believe, IRCTC stock too will face same action, as its share prices too zoomed post listing. State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Railways) hit the capital market in October 2019. Within four months of listing, the stock hit a high of ₹1,995 last week as against the issue price of ₹320.

On Monday, the stock tumbled 1.8 per cent to close at ₹1,723.20 on the BSE.