Bhageria Industries Limited’s shares were up by 4.29 per cent after the company was awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) for a domestic solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Solar EPC) project by Paranjape Autocast Private Limited. The ground-mounted Solar Power Project is set to be located in Village Kombhalne, Taluka Akole, Dist. Ahmednagar will have a capacity of 4.5 MW (AC)/6.0 MWp (DC) and a total order value of ₹27.70 crore, inclusive of comprehensive Operation and maintenance. Commissioning is expected within the next six months.

Bhageria Industries Limited is a Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer and Exporter, known for its product range covering H-Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Vinyl Sulphone, Gamma-Acid, and other Dye & Dyes Intermediates. In 2014, the company ventured into the Solar Power Sector and Solar EPC Contracts, successfully executing several projects with a total portfolio of 38.79 MWp Solar Power Projects.

The shares were up by 4.29 per cent to ₹159.20 at 11.35 a.m. on the BSE.

