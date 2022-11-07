Market regulator – Securities and Exchange Board of India – has approved the appointment of Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as Chairman of the Governing Board of MCX. The appointment comes into immediate effect from Monday.

Bhanwala was the Chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development from December 18–2013 to May 27–2020. He was also Chairman-cum-Management Director of Infrastructure Finance Company. He has been on various committees of government and regulatory authorities, the latest being chairman of SEBI’s Technical Group on Social Stock Exchange.

With over 36 years of experience in Development Finance, Organisational Transformation and Solving Rural Problems, he has helped enhance farmers’ income and promote sustainable agriculture.

Bhanwala is a postgraduate in Management from IIM-Ahmedabad and holds a PhD in Management. He has been awarded an honorary doctorate in Science by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University–Coimbatore and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Fisheries Education–Mumbai. He graduated in Dairy Technology from National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.