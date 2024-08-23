Bharat Electronics and Trent will replace Divi’s Laboratories and LTIMindtree in Nifty 50 index from September 30.
Bharat Heavy Electricals, Divi’s Laboratories, JSW Energy, LTIMindtree, Macrotech Developers, NHPC and Union Bank of India will be included in the Nifty Next 50, while Berger Paints, Bharat Electronics, Colgate Palmolive (India), Marico, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SRF and Trent will be excluded.
Tata Motors ‘A’ Ordinary Shares - DVR will be excluded from 14 indices including Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 from August 30.
