Bharosa Club launches free mutual fund portfolio check for investors

Bharosa Club, a registered investment advisory firm, has launched a free online portfolio check for mutual fund investors.

Investors just need to upload their CAMS statement on Bharosa's Web site, and they will instantly get a portfolio check done for their mutual fund investments on key parameters to determine their financial wellness, said a company release.

A company started by ex-Paypal founding team member Sanjay Bhargava, Bharosa evaluates an investor's portfolio on five parameters -- asset allocation, commissions, fund performance, liquidity and diversification.

Bharosa gives each investor a score based on the above parameters through which investors can evaluate the overall health of their portfolio.

Srivats.kr@thehindu.co.in