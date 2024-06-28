Bharti Airtel: Jefferies maintains a Buy rating, raising the target price to Rs 1720 per share, citing positive prospects.
JK Tyre: Emkay continues to advise a Buy stance, with a revised target price of Rs 700 per share, reflecting optimism in the company’s trajectory.
Godrej Properties: MOSL affirms a Buy recommendation with a target of Rs 3600 per share, emphasizing bullish sentiments on the real estate giant.
Star Health: Emkay upgrades to Buy, setting a new target price of Rs 650 per share, driven by positive developments within the company.
Nuvama Wealth: Citi maintains a Buy rating, forecasting a target price of Rs 6000 per share, reflecting strong confidence in the wealth management sector.
Man Industries: Emkay initiates coverage with a Buy recommendation, setting a target price of Rs 500 per share, highlighting growth potential.
SRF: Jefferies maintains an Underperform rating but raises the target price to Rs 2125 per share, acknowledging positive market dynamics.
Telecom sector outlook: MS anticipates price hikes in the telecom sector, particularly from Bharti Airtel, signaling positive market trends.
Reliance Industries: MS maintains an Overweight stance with a target price of Rs 3046 per share, reflecting cautious optimism.
Tata Tech and Tata Elxsi: Incred initiates Reduce ratings on both companies, with target prices of Rs 797 and Rs 6064 per share respectively, citing a cautious approach.
Bandhan Bank: UBS initiates a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 230 per share, reflecting balanced sentiments.
UltraTech Cement: Emkay maintains a Buy stance, with a target price of Rs 11200 per share, while Citi’s target stands at Rs 11139 per share, both indicating a neutral outlook.
Ambuja Cement: Citi maintains a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 675 per share, reflecting balanced market sentiment.
Bajaj Finance: Bernstein initiates a Market Perform rating with a price target of Rs 6800 per share, suggesting cautious optimism.
Tariff hike analysis: JPMorgan and UBS comment on Jio’s tariff hike, indicating a neutral stance with slightly varied expectations on market impact.
