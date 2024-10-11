Bigul, an innovative investment platform, has launched a new feature that allows investors to invest in a group of stocks based on specific themes.

Bigul Stock Baskets allow customers to select from several themes or sector-specific baskets curated by research analysts, enabling a streamlined and risk-mitigated investment experience.

The initiative simplifies the investment process, allowing users to easily initiate investments in their preferred sectors or themes, the platform said.

Investors can also tailor stock baskets’ time duration and composition to align with their preferences and financial goals.

Atul Parakh, CEO of Bigul, said there will be a strong shift toward smarter investing. Nearly 15 per cent of the platform’s active users now use the Stock Baskets feature.

The growing number highlights the increasing trust and confidence investors have in the platform’s ability to deliver tailored, expert-backed stock baskets that align with their financial goals, he added.

The stock baskets are designed to simplify the investment process, offering diversified options that cater to different risk appetites and timelines.

By combining expert insights with automated execution, Bigul has empowered investors to make informed decisions with ease, he said.

Bigul Stock Baskets also supports systematic investments through SIPs, which allow one to systematically create long-term growth in one’s stock portfolio.

The order can be placed with just a single click, which enables adjustment to investment levels with market movements.

The system affords complete transparency over the constituent stocks free from lock-in periods or exit fees. Therefore, investors can buy, sell, or customise their baskets at any given time and thus truly exercise unprecedented control over investment strategies, it said.