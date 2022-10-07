A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, was re-elected Chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds at its recent board meeting.

The board unanimously re-elected Balasubramanian and Radhika Gupta, MD, Edelweiss Asset Management, as the Vice-Chairperson to hold office till the annual meeting.

Vishal Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer, IDFC Asset Management) has been re-elected Chairman of the AMFI Committee of Certified Distributors (ARN Committee).

Sundeep Sikka (ED & Chief Executive Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management) has been elected Chairman of the AMFI ETF Committee.

Radhika Gupta (MD, Edelweiss Asset Management) will be Chairperson of the AMFI Committee on Operations, Compliance and Risk.

Nilesh Shah (Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management) was re-elected Chairman of the AMFI Valuation Committee. Navneet Munot (MD & Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management) was re-elected AMFI Equity CIO Committee.