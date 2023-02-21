Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has collected ₹1,574 crore through its recently launched Multi Asset Allocation Fund.

The open-ended scheme which invests in equity, fixed income, gold/silver, and REITs, has attracted investor interest from over 70,000 investors. The NFO closed last month.

The multi asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution.

The equity portion of 65-80 per cent in the portfolio will follow a flexi cap approach with large cap bias across sectors. Fixed income of 10-25 per cent portfolio will largely use accrual strategy and commodities will account for 10-25 per cent.

A Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said market volatility can be a challenge for investors and that multi-asset investing provides a stable solution.

The fund’s portfolio construction is unique and has a high focus on quality and growth-oriented companies that have high RoEs, low leverage and generate cash from operations. It’s an all-in-one fund that invests in fixed income, gold and silver along with equity, he added.