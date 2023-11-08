BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd’s shares were up by 1.73 per cent after the company secured two new orders valued at approximately Rs 271 crore from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited. The contracts pertain to civil and structural works for commercial projects — Sattva Texonicat Bangalore, and Sattva Verve at Pune District, Maharashtra, respectively. The company’s order book now stands at approximately Rs 3,276 crore.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director of BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd, said, “BL Kashyap continues its stellar performance of winning prestigious orders. These new projects will further strengthen our geographical presence in Karnataka and Maharashtra, as well as enhance our commercial portfolio.”

The company has completed over 250 projects, totalling about 140 million sq ft. Its portfolio spans various sectors including railways, IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, factories, manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and transportation.

The shares were up by 1.73 per cent to Rs 67.52 at 12.40 pm on the BSE.

