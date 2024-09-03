The day was marked by a number of block deals and a few that caught the eye was that of AU Small Finance Bank, Medi Assist Healthcare Services and Signature Global.

Westbridge AIF I sold 1.5 per cent stake in AU Small Finance Bank at ₹676.06 apiece for an aggregate of over ₹743 crore on the BSE, exchange data showed. The fund held 1.75 per cent stake at the end of June and its holding after this sale would be negligible.

Block deals were also seen in Signature Global, where two entities Credible Nivesh and DKL Broking sold over a 2.8 per cent stake in separate deals on the BSE. Credible Nivesh sold its entire stake in the real estate developer, while DKL has sold 23 lakh shares of the 85.2 lakh shares or 6.06 per cent stake it held in the company at the end of June.

In both the deals above, the names of the buyers were not disclosed.

Medi Assist’s promoter group, Bessemer India Capital Holdings, sold 13.5 per cent stake in the company at ₹611.7 apiece for a total amount of ₹593 crore. It had held a 29.22 per cent stake at the end of June. Another fund Novo Holdings sold less than 1 per cent stake at the same price.

The buyers included funds such as Goldman Sachs Funds, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Smallcap World Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF.

All the stocks have seen significant appreciation over the last 12-month period, prompting funds and other stakeholders to monetise their holdings.