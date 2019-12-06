Broker's call: Blue Dart Express (Sell)

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
ICICI Securities
Blue Dart Express (Sell)
CMP: ₹2,275
Target: ₹1,838
Blue Dart Express Ltd is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time-sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India. The company provides courier and express services. The company’s technology-based business offerings include InternetDart, ShopTrack, PackTrack, MobileDart, ShipDart and ImageDart.
Indian B2B express business seems to be at the centrestage of business news — be it unconfirmed reports around acquisition of majority stake in Gati by Allcargo, or Delhivery’s interest in the express business of Blue Dart (and Gati). In our discussions with corporates as well as investors, the theme that repeatedly emerges revolves around futility of enhancing the express portfolio through inorganic acquisitions. To keep growth going, new business acquisitions are a must, hence B2B express may appear prospective for players like Delhivery.
While funding (for such acquisitions) may not yet be a problem, the strategy needs to be rechecked. However, for Blue Dart (majority and minority) shareholders, any inorganic move, if it materialises, would be welcome. Nevertheless, based purely on current business prospects, we maintain ‘sell’.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...