The initial public offering Blue Jet Healthcare was subscribed 7.95 times on the last day of the issue closing on Friday. The issue, which came out with a price band of ₹329-346 received decent interests from all category investors.

While the portion earmarked for qualified instituitional buyers was subscribed 13.72 times, the quota for non-institutions and retail investors saw 13.59 times and 2.24 times growth.

The issue received bids for around 13.52 crore shares against 1.70 crore shares on offer.

100% offer-for-sale

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is completely an offer-for-sale (OFS). The company has raised ₹252.08 crore from an anchor investors by allotting 72.85 lakh shares at ₹346 a share.

The anchor investors Included ICICI Prudential Funds, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Government Pension Fund Global, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Edelweiss Trusteeship, and BNP Paribas.

Blue Jet Healthcare follows a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business model, operating in three product categories — contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners and pharma intermediates & active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).