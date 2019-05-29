BNP Paribas MF files for Global Disruptive Tech Fund

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has filed a scheme information document with the market regulator for a fund-of-funds (FOF) — BNP Paribas Global Disruptive Technology Fund.

The open-ended FOF scheme will invest in Parvest Disruptive Technology Fund, which is managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg, a BNP Paribas Group firm.

The underlying scheme will have a concentrated portfolio of 30-50 global stocks benefiting from the way new technology is shaking up the business world. The fund seeks to increase the value of its assets over time by investing in shares issued by worldwide companies which profit from innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and robotics.

Parvest Disruptive Technology Fund is actively managed and as such may invest in securities that are not included in the MSCI World NR index, its benchmark. It will consider MSCI World plus select emerging market and small-cap stocks; while 500 companies fit the theme and 150 are investible ideas, Parvest will choose ‘the best 40 stocks’ among them.

The scheme may also invest a certain portion of its corpus in money market instruments and/or units of money market/overnight/ liquid schemes of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, in order to meet liquidity requirements from time to time.

The minimum initial investment is ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.