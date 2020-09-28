Bodhi Tree Multimedia to list on NSE Emerge

Bodhi Tree Multimedia, which produces content for television, films and digital platforms, plans to raise ₹3.71 crore through an IPO on NSE Emerge, an exchange for trading in small-cap stocks.

The company will issue 3.90 lakh shares at ₹95 apiece. The issue will open on October 9. The minimum lot size is 1,200 shares and the amount is ₹1.14 lakh.

In FY20, the company had reported a turnover of ₹27.45 crore and net profit at ₹3.66 crore, translating into earnings per share of ₹140.

Mautik Tolia, founder and Managing Director of Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said the entertainment industry is not only recession proof but also has good growth potential as individuals will continue to pursue entertainment for relaxation irrespective of economic conditions.

The company’s clientele consists of marquee names like Amazon, Netflix, Star TV Network, Disney and Zee. The size of the entertainment market is estimated at over ₹10,000 crore.