Bombay High Court upholds SEBI’s powers to fix manner of charging of fees by investment advisors

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Bombay High Court has upheld market regulator SEBI’s powers to fix the manner in which fees will be charged by investment advisors.
“Investment Advice is a profession/business which has come about as an adjunct of the securities market; the Investment Advisor works because investors need professional advice for participating in the affairs of the securities market. It is the statutory duty of SEBI to protect such investors and develop and regulate that market inter alia by regulating the working of Investment Advisors,” the court said while disposing-off a case filed by an investment advisor challenging SEBI’s circular issue in September 2020.
Also read: SEBI set to finalise norms to bring in new exchanges
SEBI had asked investment advisors to segregate advisory and distribution activities at the client level. It had even capped their fees based on two alternatives — charges based on assets under advice or a predetermined fixed amount per annum for each client that cannot exceed ₹1.25 lakh.
This was challenged by Purnartha Investment Advisers, questioning the power by which SEBI had issued the circular. It also termed the circular as a breach of the fundamental right of investment advisors to carry on a profession of their choice by enacting unreasonable restrictions.
The High Court, however, observed that, “There is no merit in the challenge to the impugned Regulation as well as the impugned Circular prescribing modes as well as ceiling of fees to be charged by Investment Advisors.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...