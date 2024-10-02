Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum (BBF) on Wednesday said it has appointed Anup Gupta as the chairman, succeeding Kishor Kansagra.
The appointment has been effected from September 30, the Forum said in a statement.
Gupta, who is a director of Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd, brings extensive financial expertise, including M&A, corporate finance, and derivatives.
The Forum represents over 650 securities broking firms in India and actively contributes to regulatory policy.
It also engages globally through affiliations with international financial bodies and focuses on professional development and investor education.
