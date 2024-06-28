Recommendation: Buy, target raised to Rs 3,580
Key Points: Jio implements tariff hikes of 13-25 per cent, leading to adjustments in FY25-27 estimates by up to 3%. Expected revenue and profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 18% and 26% over FY24-27, respectively. Minor tweaks in RIL’s FY25/26 EBITDA (0-1%) to incorporate Jio’s performance metrics.
MS on RIL
Recommendation: Overweight, target Rs 3,046
Key Points: RIL’s telecom tariff increases align with base case expectations. The ongoing monetisation of investments remains a strategic focus. Anticipates new energy cash flow streams starting by late 2024. No further tariff hikes are assumed until FY27, but the potential for another 20% increase next year could boost earnings by 10-15%.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.