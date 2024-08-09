Target: ₹385
CMP: ₹324.50
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL) registered a mixed performance in Q1FY2025 amid a sluggish demand environment with organic revenues growing by low single digit while focused cost-control measures aided margin expansion across businesses.
Consolidated revenue grew 7.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,428 crore (2 per cent y-o-y growth excluding TCNS), led by new businesses. Established businesses posted muted performance, with Lifestyle brands’ revenue declining by 7 per cent y-o-y and Pantaloons’ LFL growth at 2 per cent y-o-y while new businesses reported strong revenue growth (partly backed by inorganic growth), with ethnic business at 2.6x y-o-y (aided by TCNS acquisition) and TMRW doubling y-o-y (organic growth at 47 per cent).
ABFRL delivered decent operating performance in a muted demand environment, while higher interest cost and depreciation hit profitability. We believe the vertical demerger of MFL into a separate entity is the right strategy to simplify the company’s structure.
Separating entities under the revamped organisational structure with an appropriate capital-allocation plan can create value for shareholders in the long run. The stock is trading at 22x/17x its FY2025E/FY2026E EV/EBITDA.
Key Risks: Any sustained slowdown in recovery due to weak demand in the branded apparel space in the coming quarters would act as a risk to our estimates in the near term.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.