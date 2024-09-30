Target: ₹1,318
CMP: ₹1,009.65
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is operating a mix of regulated and unregulated businesses. It has transitioned from operating regulated transmission assets to becoming a leader in competitively built transmission and from operating regulated distribution assets to emerging as a leader in smart meter assets. It has tapped into unregulated businesses and scaled up emerging new opportunities.
Earnings growth may be driven by: New transmission opportunities, growth in Mumbai DISCOM, existing smart meter wins and new opportunities.
We estimate EBITDA to grow at 32 per cent CAGR between FY24-FY27 due to about ₹3,000 crore from new transmission bids, ₹4,000 crore from smart meter, and ₹500 crore from distribution areas. On the back of implementation of new projects won from transmission and smart meter, EBITDA is estimated to grow to ₹13,200 crore in FY27 from ₹5,700 crore in FY24.
The stock is trading at 12xEV/EBITDA which we believe is comfortable given the strong growth in operating profits.
We initiated coverage with Buy with SoTP-based TP of ₹1,318.
Key risks are: lower projects awarded than expectation; high competitive intensity; counterparty risk; and Implementation risk:
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.