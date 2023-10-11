Target: ₹1,010

CMP: ₹814.95

Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) is India’s largest private port operator with more than 24% market share in cargo handling. APSEZ has evolved from operating just two ports (Mundra and Dahej) in FY11 to a portfolio spanning 14 ports across the country. Improved reach, strategic port locations, operational efficiencies, and a comprehensive range of integrated service offerings (logistics, SEZs, etc.) have contributed to APSEZ’s remarkable growth, with volumes soaring to more than four times the levels recorded in FY11.

With continued growth levers at its existing ports and an expanding portfolio, we expect APSEZ to strengthen its market dominance, achieving a 12 per cent volume CAGR over FY23–25. This would, in turn, propel a corresponding 15% CAGR in both revenue and EBITDA. Cash flow generation should remain strong and help keep debt in check despite the acquisitions.

We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of ₹1,010 (premised on 15x FY25E EV/EBITDA, in line with its historical average of 14x). The company’s: a) market leadership in the ports segment, b) focus on value-added areas such as logistics, and c) focus on strategic acquisitions place it in a sweet spot