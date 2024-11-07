Target: ₹1,638
CMP: ₹1,310.65
In Q2-FY25, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility’s 4W OEM segment and telecom segment witnessed a decline in volumes, which impacted its revenue growth trajectory, while most of its segments registered healthy volume growth.
Further, a higher trading mix and additional provisions pertaining to levy on fuels for earlier years (₹15 crore) impacted its EBITDA margin in Q2-FY25. The company undertook an average 1.5 per cent price hike in the aftermarket segment ahead of Q2-FY25.
While Amara Raja has reported EBITDA margin in line with estimates, the bottom line missed estimates in Q2-FY25, given the higher trading mix, additional provision of ₹15 crore, and muted performance in the telecom and 4W OEM segments. Management has indicated that it would commission its lead recycling plant by Q3-FY25, and the tubular battery plant would be commissioned by Q4, which we believe would be EBITDA margin accretive.
Post-factoring Q2 performance, we maintain Buy on the stock with a revised PT of ₹1,638 on account of the expectation of healthy traction in the replacement segment and an opportunity to play in the Li-ion cell business.
Key Risks
Volatile raw-material cost trend, correction in replacement demand and rise in competition. Also, the company is investing heavily in the Li-ion project and, hence, carries a project execution risk with demand uncertainty.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.