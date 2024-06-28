Target: ₹1,585

CMP: ₹1,292.55

Ami Organics Ltd has successfully completed a qualified institutional placement (QIP), issuing 32,25,806 shares to eligible institutional buyers at a price of ₹1,240 share, aggregating to ₹400 crore. Proceeds from this exercise will be allocated towards future capital expenditure initiatives including establishment of captive solar power projects and debt repayment. This strategic allocation of funds is intended to optimise the company’s financial structure while bolstering its operational capabilities.

By addressing debt obligations and funding growth-oriented projects, Ami Organics is poised to enhance its market position and drive sustainable value creation in the specialty chemicals industry.

For FY25, Ami Organics anticipates a total capex of approximately ₹250 crore. This allocation includes ₹70 crore for the pending capex at Ankleshwar Unit 2, ₹100 crore designated for capex related to electrolyte additives and associated infrastructure, and ₹50 crore dedicated to establishing a captive solar power plant. The remaining ₹30 crore will be allocated towards maintenance capex for FY25.

The company’s recent initiatives, including the establishment of a new Advance Intermediates plant in Ankleshwar, entering into a new agreement, and signing an MOU for the Electrolyte Business, mark significant progress across diverse segments.