Target: ₹1,030

CMP: ₹774.15

Anupam Rasayan India’s Q2-FY23 EBITDA tad lower; on path to improve ROCE while revenue was a tad lower, GM and EBITDA margins were in line with Jefferies expectation and indicate margin resilience on the back of pass-through of raw material costs. PAT was, however, 16 per cent below our expectation due to elevated interest expenses on working capital debt and FX loss on foreign currency debt of ₹440 crore.

Inventory days declined in H1-FY23, and management guided to further reduction in H2. Fire incident at one of its facilities could need three months to restore production, impacting revenues to the tune of ₹30-40 crore. ARIL announced $10 million over 3-year new contract with an European innovator that has commenced production.

QIP proceeds will fund growth over next 4 years at nearly 2x asset turns. ROCE stands to improve 200bps by FY25. Management expects FY23 revenue growth at the upper end of guidance range of 25-30 per cent, with stable margins due to firm offtake agreements. We have raised FY23 Ebitda 5 per cent on stable margins and forecast EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 24/27 per cent over FY22-25.

We forecast 27 per cent PAT CAGR for FY22-25. Buy maintained with ₹1,030 PT (vs ₹1,000 previously).