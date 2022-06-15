Broker’s Call: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (Buy)

Prabhudas Lilladher

Target: ₹5,000

CMP: ₹3,722.90

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s (APHS) consolidated EBIDTA grew 11 per cent to ₹410 crore, below our estimate of ₹490 crore, impacted by lower profitability in hospital segment and higher losses from 24x7. We expect hospital profitability to normalise from Q1-FY23, while losses from 24x7 are likely to remain at elevated levels in FY23.

APHS pursued aggressive expansion in the past few years which has created a strong growth platform. APHS digital foray makes it a strong omni-channel play and given strong presence in offline format makes the company more formidable player than pure-play online companies.

APHS anticipates healthcare business to grow mid-teens and margins to grow over 150 bps for FY23 aided by case mix, payor mix and cost optimisation strategies; expectation of total $3 billion of GMV from its offline pharmacies ($2 billion), Apollo 24*7 ($500-700 million) and Amazon partnership ($500 million) in 3-4 years; offline pharmacy expected to grow at 20 per cent on store expansion for FY23; guided for 500-store expansion in FY23.

The company guided price increase of 4-5 per cent and better case mix for FY23 which will continue to aid ARPOB. The company has cash surplus of ₹600 crore and ₹800 crore invested in mutual fund. Total ₹800 crore of capital deployment expected over the two years towards brownfield expansion.