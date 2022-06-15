hamburger

Markets

Broker’s Call: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (Buy)

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Jun 15, 2022

Prabhudas Lilladher

Target: ₹5,000

CMP: ₹3,722.90

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s (APHS) consolidated EBIDTA grew 11 per cent to ₹410 crore, below our estimate of ₹490 crore, impacted by lower profitability in hospital segment and higher losses from 24x7. We expect hospital profitability to normalise from Q1-FY23, while losses from 24x7 are likely to remain at elevated levels in FY23.

APHS pursued aggressive expansion in the past few years which has created a strong growth platform. APHS digital foray makes it a strong omni-channel play and given strong presence in offline format makes the company more formidable player than pure-play online companies.

APHS anticipates healthcare business to grow mid-teens and margins to grow over 150 bps for FY23 aided by case mix, payor mix and cost optimisation strategies; expectation of total $3 billion of GMV from its offline pharmacies ($2 billion), Apollo 24*7 ($500-700 million) and Amazon partnership ($500 million) in 3-4 years; offline pharmacy expected to grow at 20 per cent on store expansion for FY23; guided for 500-store expansion in FY23.

The company guided price increase of 4-5 per cent and better case mix for FY23 which will continue to aid ARPOB. The company has cash surplus of ₹600 crore and ₹800 crore invested in mutual fund. Total ₹800 crore of capital deployment expected over the two years towards brownfield expansion.

Published on June 15, 2022
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you