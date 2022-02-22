Broker's call: Ashoka Buildcon (Buy)

Target: ₹159

CMP: ₹90.9

The proposed deal to monetise five of its operational BOT-toll assets from its Macquarie-SBI portfolio, and the consequent exit of the partner, we believe, would not only assuage exit concerns but also free management bandwidth for better-focused core operations. Given this, the recent well-diversified single-year-best additions is an augury, and a well-set balance sheet sets the stage for an inspiring performance ahead.

Ashoka Buildcon recently entered into an agreement with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to monetise five of its BOT-toll assets for about ₹1,337 crore (subject to final adjustments), and expects closure by September 2022.

On stronger-than-expected orders added and pace of execution, we raise our FY22-FY24 revenue. However, with the recent SPAs for the asset monetisation, and on the consequent impairment of exposure, other income now no more includes interest income from subsidiaries.

Consequently, our FY22 earnings are about 10 per cent down, FY23 about 20 per cent and FY24 about 18 per cent. On our revised estimates, the stock (excl. investments) is available at 4.3x FY24 core construction EPS.

Risk: Slower-than-expected execution.

On the bright prospects, we retain our Buy rating with (on earnings revision) a higher target price of ₹159.