Target: ₹2,666
CMP: ₹1,792.15
In the extremely volatile PVC pricing context. Astral’s performance was decent though revenue was up only 0.5 per cent to a muted ₹1,370 crore. Despite the challenging situation, the gross margin held y-o-y at a stable 38.9 per cent.
Cost front-loading in certain businesses at early stages led to the EBITDA margin coming 82bps lower y-o-y to 15.3 per cnet. PAT fell a huge 16 per cent due to other income down 34 per cent and depreciation/interest expense up 23/27 per cent respectively.
The balance sheet continues to be lean (₹270 crore cash surplus, down 50 per cent due to capex). Management expects 10-15/15 per cent volume/revenue growth in plumbing/paints and adhesives in FY25.
Adhesive margin guidance: India 15 per cent, overseas 8-10 per cent; overall capex guidance: ₹100 crore. The Hyderabad plant began operations in Sep’24; commercial production of O-PVC at the Dholka plant and PTMT plastic taps will begin by end-Q3 FY25. This will broaden its geographical reach in paints to Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
We expect strong 18/22/24 per cent revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGRs over FY24-27; hence, upgrade the stock to a Buy with a TP of ₹2,666, 68.75x FY27e EPS (earlier a Hold, at a ₹1,793 TP, 62.5x FY25).
Risks: Keener competition, raw material availability and pricing.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.