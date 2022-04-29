Broker's call: Bajaj Auto (Reduce)

Target: ₹3,586

CMP: ₹3,727.05

Bajaj Auto’s Q4-FY22 EBITDA margin came in at 17.1 per cent (up 191 bps q-o-q) vs our estimate of 15.6 per cent, with gross margin up 282bps q-o-q despite adverse input material costs.

Better export mix (about 60 per cent), price hikes (about 1 per cent), higher 3W/ premium model mix supporting higher ASP (up 7 per cent q-o-q) drove gross margin expansion, we believe, despite under-recoveries against commodity inflation.

Flattish exports q-o-q and deferral of RM cost pass-through to Q1-FY23 are likely to impact nearterm gross margin as, despite price hikes in Q4 (about 1 per cent) and April (about 2 per cent), Bajaj Auto would still face under-recovery against commodity inflation.

Domestic 3W grew 15 per cent y-o-y with strong market share gains in CNG segment (77 per cent share). We look forward to launch of new variants of Pulsar amidst 2W market recovery from H2-FY23, with base effect coming in and TCO stabilising.

We don’t see EV as a major growth driver or obstacle in FY23/FY24 for Bajaj Auto. Downgrade to Reduce from Hold.