Broker's Call: Bandhan Bank (Buy)

Target: ₹390

CMP: ₹297.30

Assam government, in its state budget of 2022-23, has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore towards Assam Microfinance Incentive & Relief Scheme. We believe this is an additional budgetary support over and above ₹1,600-1,700 crore disbursed till date in FY22 towards Category-1 customers out of earlier allocation of ₹2,000 crore.

Also, the progress of the scheme will be further reviewed through the course of this fiscal and any further financial assistance required will be provided through budgetary or non- budgetary support. Bandhan Bank (Bandhan) has not considered Assam relief recovery benefit in its assumption of provisioning requirement.

We believe collection efficiency would reach normalised level in many regions by Mar’22 and over stress pool should moderate further. We expect normalised level of provisioning of 1.8-2.0 per cent over FY23/FY24.

Q4 is seasonally a strong quarter for the bank. We believe improved collection efficiency should curtail forward flow into slippages and moderate EEB stress pool. Also, disbursement growth is expected to be encouraging both for EEB business as well as housing finance.

Maintain Buy with an unchanged target price of ₹390.