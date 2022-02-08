Broker’s call: Bank of Baroda (Buy)

Target: ₹136

CMP: ₹117.90

In Q3-FY22, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has delivered a superior result on operating and assets quality front. The fresh slippages were significantly lower at ₹2,800 crore v/s ₹5,200 crore in Q2-FY22.

Furthermore, the reduction (up-gradation & recovery) stood ₹7,000 crore v/s ₹9,300 crore in the previous quarter. It reported GNPA (7.25 per cent v/s 8.11 per centin Q2-FY22) and NNPA (2.25 per cent v/s 2.83 per cent in Q2-FY22) declined substantially along with higher PCR (incl. TWO) of 86 per cent.

The bank has witnessed sequential growth in net advances (5 per cent y-o-y, 6 per cent q-o-q) and deposit growth (2.5 per cent y-o-y, 2 per cent q-o-q) with better liquidity position (LCR of 140 per cent +). Moreover the bank has reported multi quarter high net profit of ₹2,200 crore on the back of lower provision (₹2,500 crore v/s ₹2,750 crore in the previous quarter).

Restructuring pool stood about 3 per cent of book with provision coverage (ex. PCR) of about 0.35 per cent of book. It seems adequate factoring 10-20 per cent relapse rate.

We believe the negatives are in the price and risk reward remain attractive with an inexpensive valuation (0.7x PBV). Thus reiterate Buy.