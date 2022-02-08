hamburger

Broker’s call: Bank of Baroda (Buy)

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 08, 2022
Bank of Baroda

LKP Securities

Target: ₹136

CMP: ₹117.90

In Q3-FY22, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has delivered a superior result on operating and assets quality front. The fresh slippages were significantly lower at ₹2,800 crore v/s ₹5,200 crore in Q2-FY22.

Furthermore, the reduction (up-gradation & recovery) stood ₹7,000 crore v/s ₹9,300 crore in the previous quarter. It reported GNPA (7.25 per cent v/s 8.11 per centin Q2-FY22) and NNPA (2.25 per cent v/s 2.83 per cent in Q2-FY22) declined substantially along with higher PCR (incl. TWO) of 86 per cent.

The bank has witnessed sequential growth in net advances (5 per cent y-o-y, 6 per cent q-o-q) and deposit growth (2.5 per cent y-o-y, 2 per cent q-o-q) with better liquidity position (LCR of 140 per cent +). Moreover the bank has reported multi quarter high net profit of ₹2,200 crore on the back of lower provision (₹2,500 crore v/s ₹2,750 crore in the previous quarter).

Restructuring pool stood about 3 per cent of book with provision coverage (ex. PCR) of about 0.35 per cent of book. It seems adequate factoring 10-20 per cent relapse rate.

We believe the negatives are in the price and risk reward remain attractive with an inexpensive valuation (0.7x PBV). Thus reiterate Buy.

Published on February 08, 2022

